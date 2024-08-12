Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Rises By 1,197.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 1,197.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BLCN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 21,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

