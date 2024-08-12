Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 73.7%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY remained flat at $4.51 during midday trading on Monday. 283,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,176. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

