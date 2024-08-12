Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 62.8%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,695. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
