Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 62.8%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,695. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 141,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

