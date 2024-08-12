Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 95.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Price Performance
OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $32.24. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.71.
About Thales
