Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 95.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $32.24. 10,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Thales has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

