Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Drops By 80.4%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $48.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

