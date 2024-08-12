Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Expands By 488.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 488.3% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Willow Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

