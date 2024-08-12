Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.71.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 135,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3264335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.