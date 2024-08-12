Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.
SIA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.71.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.8 %
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3264335 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
