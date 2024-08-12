Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SBNY opened at $1.95 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.
About Signature Bank
