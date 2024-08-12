Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Zacks reports.
Skye Bioscience Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SKYE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 100,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,851. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYE. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Skye Bioscience Company Profile
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
