Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0024 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $97.88 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,319,911,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,319,912,798 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

