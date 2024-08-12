Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

