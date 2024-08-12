Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.83.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SFTC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Softchoice from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.
