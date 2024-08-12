Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Acquires $175,273.80 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 134,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 414,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

