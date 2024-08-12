Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solo Brands Trading Up 11.9 %

Solo Brands stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 52,366 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares in the company, valued at $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $13,159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 384,989 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

