Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,857 shares of company stock worth $1,597,178. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $13,594,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $7,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 21.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 331,293 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.