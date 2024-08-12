Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.0 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOHO

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.