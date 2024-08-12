SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $6.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SoundHound AI traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.22. 18,196,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 39,921,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

