SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,849,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 571,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

