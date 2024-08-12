SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KIE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,797. The stock has a market cap of $733.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

