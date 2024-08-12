SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in July

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAF remained flat at $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.