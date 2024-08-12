Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 339,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.