Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

TSE:SJ opened at C$89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$61.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

