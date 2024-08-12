Sterling Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,885,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 181,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,949. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

