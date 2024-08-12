Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$11.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 345,240 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$3,987,522.00. In other news, Senior Officer Clifford Lafleur sold 86,882 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.55, for a total transaction of C$1,090,369.10. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 345,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$3,987,522.00. Insiders have sold a total of 648,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,841 in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

