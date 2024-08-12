StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

