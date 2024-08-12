StockNews.com Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE OMI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 122,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,160,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

