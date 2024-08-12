StockNews.com Downgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

VLY has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

VLY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

