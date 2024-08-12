StockNews.com Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

About York Water

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in York Water by 17,525.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in York Water by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

