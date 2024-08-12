StockNews.com Downgrades York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
York Water Price Performance
Shares of YORW stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.63.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than York Water
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.