StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to Buy

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

SIM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.81.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

