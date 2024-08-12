StockNews.com Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

United Fire Group Trading Down 2.4 %

UFCS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 139,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $50,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

