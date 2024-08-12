StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.54.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $15,810,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.