StockNews.com Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.54.
Boston Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $15,810,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
