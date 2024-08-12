Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

