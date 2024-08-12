Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,711 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.