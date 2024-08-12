Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 450,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,582. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

