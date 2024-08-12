Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,897 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 444,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

