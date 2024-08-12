Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 435,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,589,000 after acquiring an additional 179,059 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,729,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,113,539. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

