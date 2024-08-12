Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

