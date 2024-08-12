SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the July 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
