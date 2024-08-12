Supreme (LON:SUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.70

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.70 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.61), with a volume of 325130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.56).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Supreme Stock Up 2.0 %
Supreme Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. Supreme’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.
About Supreme
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
