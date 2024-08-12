Supreme (LON:SUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.70

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUPGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.70 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.61), with a volume of 325130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on SUP

Supreme Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.74.

Supreme Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. Supreme’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.