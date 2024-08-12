Susquehanna Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $240.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.33. 290,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,075. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

