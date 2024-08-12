Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 191.8% in July

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

