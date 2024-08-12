Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 191.8% in July

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 191.8% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.
About Swire Pacific
