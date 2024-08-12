Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Trading Down 9%

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 126,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 82,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Symphony International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 21.56 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

