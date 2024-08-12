T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. 56,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,031. The firm has a market cap of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.