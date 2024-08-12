Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.08.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 1.7 %

TNDM opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after buying an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.