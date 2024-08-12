Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

