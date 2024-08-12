Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $124,896.60 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 802.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

