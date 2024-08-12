Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 20%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 72,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 125,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.