TD Securities Boosts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Up 5.3 %

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.