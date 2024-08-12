TD Securities Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$69.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EIF. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

EIF traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.92. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$50.64.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

