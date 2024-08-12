TD Securities Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.19.

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.01. 81,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,168. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.04. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$34.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

